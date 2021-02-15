PATEROS – The Pateros School Board is shifting money around to bolster its operations budget because of a drop in enrollment.
Four options were presented to the board for consideration during its Feb. 8 special meeting:
-Roll current capital levy for facilities money to the educational programs and operations levy for operations.
-Reduce administration by attrition.
-Reduce teaching staff by attrition.
-Spend into reserves and reduce by attrition if enrollment continues to be depressed.
After discussion the board chose to roll current capital levy for facilities to the educational programs and operations levy.
The board also opted not to discuss seeking a new capital levy.
