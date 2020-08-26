PATEROS – Pateros School District will start classes Sept. 8 with a remote learning model.
The district is working off recommendations from health officials with respect to Okanogan County’s COVID-19 incidence rate.
“It appears we have a long way to go, but health officials insist that the number of cases can fall dramatically in just three weeks,” said Superintendent Greg Goodnight in a community letter.
The rate has dropped from more than 900 in late July to 259.8 per 100,000 population for a 14-day period on Aug. 20.
He urged people to “please help open schools” by stepping up efforts to wear face masks and maintain as much physical distancing as possible.
“Pateros is one-to-one with all students and Chromebooks,” Goodnight said. “Parents will receive a parent-teacher conference invitation for handing out Chromebooks and other classroom materials.”
Students and parents also can review Google Classroom and Zoom with teachers.
People who don’t have Internet access are asked to contact the district at 509-923-2751 Ext. 4. The district has CARES Act funding to help with Wi-Fi, he said.
Parents have the choice of a curriculum delivered by district teachers or online companies.
“For those selecting the Pateros teacher, learning remotely will be very different this year from last spring,” Goodnight said. “The cornerstone will be live Zoom classes taught by our teachers.”
Alternatives will be provided for those who cannot access Zoom.
For those choosing online company instruction, the district offers Edgenuity for sixth- through 12th-graders and Accelerate Education for transitional kindergarten through fifth grade students.
“The district knows that many parents rely on school to take care of young children while parents go to work,” Goodnight said. “The state Department of Health rules for day care centers are different than for schools. So, we are hopeful to get approval of our proposed day care program from the local health (district) to be able to start a day care center for school-age children on Sept. 1.”
If the program is approved, the district would offer free day care for up to 20 enrolled students from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Attendance will be taken.
At the elementary school, transitional kindergarten through sixth grade students are expected to log into classes daily Monday through Friday, starting at 9 a.m.
Virtual meetings with teachers are planned in the mornings with instruction in reading, math, writing, social studies and science. Breaks will be provided.
Lunch and recess time will be from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided by the district for free to all enrolled students.
From 12:45-2:15 p.m., students are expected to complete assignments independently. Small groups may be pulled, and each student will have at least one small group session per week.
From 2:15-3 p.m., students can use the time to complete specialist assignments through Google Classroom.
