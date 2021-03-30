PATEROS – First grade teacher Kerry Harvey plans to retire in June from the Pateros School District.
She has worked for the Pateros district since 1984 and has taught first through 12th grades, everything from reading and writing to cooking and sewing, said a district announcement.
“We will miss her and wish her all the best with her well-deserved retirement,” said the district.
The district is advertising for a first grade teacher.
