PATEROS — Bob the Builder is working undercover in the Pateros School District for the next couple of years as old projects are being finished and new ones are getting started.
The school board for Pateros, during its April 25 meeting, heard updates on past projects and received information for some new facelifts to the school, including a second floor for the auxiliary gym that will be finished this summer. The new floor will give elementary students an indoor area to play.
That project was part of a series of projects approved under a past capital levy that is due to be fully completed by the end of this summer with the new floor, superintendent Greg Goodnight said.
“Maintenance staff has done an amazing job sopping and making the project happen, even during COVID,” Goodnight said.
That work, according to Goodnight, has allowed the project to come in under budget. Once finalized, any remaining funds will be left for the board to allocate for projects next summer.
The district also has received a $300,000 grant from the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction to remediate lead in the drinking water. A bid has been received and work will begin this summer. The project will bring new hot and cold water pipes to the elementary wing.
In other business, the board:
Received another grant for $100,000 through Healthy Kids, Healthy Schools program for a water heater and water softener in the kitchen.
Worked on a career and technical education grant to replace ovens in home economics classes that were lost in the 2014 Carlton Complex Fire.
Heard proposals to update the play area, with equipment last purchased in 2000. Board members liked all proposals and would like staff to pick. Construction is slated to begin in the summer of 2023.
Approved all six revised policies and procedures up for a second reading. Policies were mostly focused on rights and needs of students who may be facing homelessness and those of non-resident students and those facing disciplinary measures.
A new measure concerning school director violations also was passed.
Heard first readings of five other policies, including one dealing with medication at school.
Approved the 2022 senior class trip. Goodnight praised the hard work of this year’s class, saying “they absolutely deserved it.”
Heard considerations on the 2022-23 academic school calendar, student handbook and fee schedule.
Heard considerations for a resolution concerning full-day parent conferences and considerations for waiving a board policy to remove certain criteria with a culmination project for graduating seniors.
Heard considerations for swim lesson dates, contribution and transportation. Currently proposed weeks are for June 27 to July 1 and Aug. 1-5.
Accepted the resignation of Marcus Stennes as junior high track coach and Marissa Jacobsen as secondary language arts teacher.
Approved the hiring of Olivia Cronin as junior high track coach.
Received a report from Principal Susan James. This year, for spring, 80 percent of the secondary students are involved with at least one after-school activity, meeting the board’s goals.
She said she has been receiving reports from the school psychologist on the importance of social and emotional health of students, especially during the pandemic.
Both James and the psychologist are pleased that the students are finding and using after-school activities.
