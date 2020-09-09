OKANOGAN – Jeremy Patrick has been named interim fire chief until a new public safety director is hired for the city.
Patrick, who was second assistant chief, will handle the department’s administrative business.
Omak Fire Chief Kevin Bowling served as interim chief after the resignation of Jon Kiernan as public safety director. Bowling resigned from the interim position effective Aug. 31.
In other business, the council:
-Learned Huber Technology Inc. has completed repairs and maintenance on the vertical fine screen at the wastewater treatment plant.
-Heard a report from Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley about sprinkler vandalism at the Plex. The city has filed eight property damage complaints since Aug. 7.
-Approved an amendment to the sewer comprehensive plan.
-Awarded the Second Avenue sidewalk improvement project to M&S Excavation, Rock Island.
-Approved an agreement with Okanogan County for dispatch services in 2021.
-Awarded a contract to Pete Peterson Plumbing Inc. for backflow assembly. The cos is $1,903.63.
-Heard Mayor Jon Culp proclaim September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.