OLYMPIA – Several Okanogan County individuals have been placed on a list of missing Native American persons compiled by the Washington State Patrol.
The list was released April 1.
Local individuals on the list including:
-Casey D. Burke, 37, missing since April 3, 2003, reported by Colville Tribal Police.
-Elizet T. Hall, 15, missing since Feb. 10, 2021, reported by Omak Police Department.
-George W. McDonald, 73, missing since July 13, 1982, reported by Colville Tribal Police.
-Joseph M. Mickey, 37, missing since March 25, 2021, reported by Colville Tribal Police.
-Julie K. Miller, 61, missing since Jan. 1, 1989, reported by Colville Tribal Police.
-Edwin O. Pooler, 74, missing since April 20, 1991, reported by Colville Tribal Police.
-George W. Pooler, 69, missing since Nov. 6, 1988, reported by Colville Tribal Police.
-Ayden D. Stensgar, 11, missing since March 17, 2021, reported by Colville Tribal Police.
-Justice A. Vallee, 17, missing since Jan. 20, 2021, reported by Colville Tribal Police.
Family member of missing persons can have the missing person’s photo included on the patrol’s website. More information is available from the missing and unidentified persons unit, 800-543-5678 or mupu@wsp.wa.gov.
