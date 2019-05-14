WENATCHEE - Several Washington State Patrol members with local ties were honored last week by the agency.
Bryden T. Hires, a 2016 Tonasket High School graduate, was named District 6 communications officer of the year.
Trooper Matthew N. Hughes, formerly with District 6 in Brewster, received the Chief Will Bachofner award. He now works in District 5.
Trooper Derek K. Stratton, formerly of District 6 and now working in District 3, received the district “Beyond the Traffic Stop” award.
Wenatchee Detachment 1 of the patrol’s District 6 was named detachment of the year. It is led by Sgt. Ryan Raymond.
Trooper Jeremy Weber, Wenatchee, was named District 6 trooper of the year.
The district serves Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Grant counties.
