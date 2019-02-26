OMAK – The Washington State Patrol is continuing to investigate a Feb. 19 accident in which an Omak Police officer was injured.

Sgt. Darren W. Duncan, 44, was injured when his patrol car collided with a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Engh Road and Highway 97. Duncan was taken by LifeLine Ambulance to Mid-Valley Hospital.

Chief Jeff Koplin said Duncan received bruises and abrasions. He was released from the hospital later that day and cleared to return to work. Koplin said he gave Duncan Wednesday off, but the sergeant returned to work Thursday.

Duncan was eastbound at 1:19 p.m., crossing Highway 97 from Riverside Drive to Engh Road while en route with lights and siren going to an injury vehicle accident farther east on Engh Road, the Washington State Patrol said.

Gottfried J. Senn, 57, Salmon Arm, B.C., was southbound on the highway when his truck collided in the southbound lane with the patrol car.

Duncan’s vehicle was spun around and came to rest at the edge of the road. The truck stopped a short way down the highway. Both vehicles came to rest blocking the highway’s southbound lane.

Senn was not injured.

The police vehicle’s driver side front end was hit, Koplin said.

The accident remains under investigation, the patrol said. Traffic at the intersection remained slowed for several hours.

Both vehicles sustained reportable damage and were towed. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, the patrol said.

The Washington State Patrol’s investigation will look at right of way questions and which direction of travel had the red light at the time of the accident, Koplin said.

The accident came a little more than a year after a different Omak officer’s vehicle collided with a van on Fourth Avenue while responding to an incident at the hospital. That accident occurred Jan. 9, 2018.

Koplin said his department is constantly evaluating its emergency response policy. The policy was examined after the 2018 accident and will be scrutinized again in the wake of the Feb. 19 wreck.

“This was a standard response,” he said.

An insurance estimate has not yet been done for the police vehicle, a Crown Victoria. The car is one of two Crown Victorias left in the Omak fleet.

Earlier this month, Omak City Council members authorized the purchase of a new vehicle to replace one of the Crown Victorias. Koplin said the wrecked one had been slated to stay with the fleet, but if it ends up being damaged too badly, the other would stay.

The accident on Engh Road to which Duncan was responding was investigated by the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Tony Hawley said the accident was in the Walmart parking lot. Additional information was not available at press time.