WENATCHEE - The Washington State Patrol is recognizing its public safety dispatchers during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
The patrol’s District 6 office, which has a communications center in Wenatchee, said its dispatchers are “an invaluable part of the emergency services team.”
Telecommunicators week was designated by Congress in 1991.
The District 6 communications center has of 17 workers who dispatch troopers and numerous other agencies in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, Grant, Kittitas, and Adams counties. It is staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and is responsible for the receipt, documentation and disposition of telephonic and radio calls for routine and emergency 911 situations.
