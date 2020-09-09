NEWPORT – The Washington State Patrol is seeking the public’s assistance with a 1994 homicide case.
The anniversary of the homicide is Oct. 24, and the patrol’s cold case team is seeking help.
The body of Jack LaFond was found the morning of Oct. 24, 1994, in his travel trailer on Telephone Road. Police responded with his girlfriend became concerned after she had not been able to reach him all weekend, said the patrol.
Police found the trailer closed and a window broken. Inside, they found LaFond’s body.
Detectives worked for months and years on the case, but it remains unsolved.
Anyone with information can contact the cold case team at 425-401-7740 or Stacy.Moate@wsp.wa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.