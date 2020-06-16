OKANOGAN – A repaving project on Omak-Riverside Eastside Road began last week.
Asphalt overlay is being placed on the first 1.5 miles of the road. The project should be done by mid-July, said Okanogan County Public Works Director and Engineer Josh Thomson.
Flaggers and pilot cars are guiding travelers through the construction zone.
Okanogan County Public Works also plan chip sealing on several roads. The project should take most of July.
Roads slated for chip sealing include Conconully, mileposts 11.787-13.796 and 14.4-18.676; Salmon Creek, mileposts 0.63-8.918 and 15.3-15.409; North Fork Salmon Creek, mileposts 0.45-1.890; Sinlahekin, mileposts 0.23-1.45; Columbia River, mileposts zero to 6.612; Twisp-Winthrop Eastside, mileposts 0.475-8.47; Bear Creek, mileposts 5.612-7.288; Loomis-Oroville, mileposts 25.277-36.502; Omak River, mileposts zero to 2.967; West Fork, mileposts 0.54-3.11; Green Lake, mileposts zero to 0.082; West River, mileposts zero to 0.307; Sand Flat, mileposts zero to 0.5; Glover Lane, mileposts zero to 1.45; Tarbert Loop, mileposts zero to 0.618; Brooks Tract, mileposts zero to 0.532; Moomaw, mileposts zero to 0.028; Inter-City Airport, mileposts zero to 0.22; Cub Creek, mileposts zero to 2.02; Alder, mileposts zero to 0.26; Rader, mileposts zero to 0.28; Gold Creek Loop, mileposts zero to 2.417; Gold Creek, mileposts zero to 1.03; Libby Creek, mileposts zero to 2.47; Texas Creek, mileposts zero to 0.64, and Old Carlton, mileposts zero to 0.439.
