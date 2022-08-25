Some per capita payments delayed
NESPELEM — Some per capita payments to Colville tribal members are being delayed because of a computer uploading error.
The delay affects a majority of the 3,289 payments made via direct deposit, said a tribal announcement.
“This delay is very unfortunate,” said Colville Business Council Chairman Jarred-Michael Erickson. “We know our members count on receiving these per capita payments.”
Payments were uploaded Aug. 11, with Monday, Aug. 15, set as the payment date. An error was discovered Monday afternoon after the payment process had begun.
“To prepare the payments, an electronic file was converted from one format to another format and uploaded to the tribes’ bank,” said the announcement. “During this procedure, which is the same process as has been used in the past, the file became inadvertently corrupted. As a result, many payments that went out to members’ banks as direct deposits were incorrect.”
The tribe said banks are returning payments. As returns are received, staff in the enrollment and accounting offices are working to correct the error and resubmit proper payments as quickly as possible.
“This process will continue until all payments are disbursed correctly,” said the tribe.
“Staff is working hard to get these payments out correctly, and have already begun fixing the problem so it will not occur again in the future,” said Erickson. “We are very sorry for all of those it has impacted and we thank you for your patience.”
Lower Pine project nearly finished
OKANOGAN — The paving project on Lower Pine Street was 95 percent complete as of the Aug. 16 Okanogan City Council meeting.
Rudnick and Sons, East Wenatchee, is doing the work.
The project includes street and sewer main replacement work.
In other business, the council:
- Heard a report from Okanogan County Emergency Manager Maurice Goodall on the county’s all-hazards mitigation plan. The council declared support for the plan and adopted it.
- Learned Public Works Director Shawn Davisson is continuing to work on funding for portable generators to run well Nos. 4 and 5 in case electricity goes down for an extended period.
- Approved the annual capital improvement plan for Okanogan Legion Airport.
- Authorized Mayor Wayne Turner to sign a grant application to the state Transportation Improvement Board for street crack sealing.
- Heard a reminder about the Okanogan Legion Airport Fly-in on Sept. 24.
- Learned the Okanogan Chamber of Commerce plans a Town Tidy Up event Sept. 30.
- Learned Okanogan Harvest Fest is Oct. 1.
NCW Libraries warns of phone scam
WENATCHEE — NCW Libraries is warning people about a phone scam in which someone is impersonating a library representative and seeking payment.
“Please note that NCW Libraries, all 30 of its branches, bookmobiles and mail order library, never personally call patrons to collect library fees for lost and damaged material, or to discuss personal account information,” said the library district.
NCW Libraries does make automated calls to inform people that their library materials are ready for pickup or that materials are overdue, but the calls are used only if a customer has selected phone notices as the preferred communication method, said the district.
“Phone scams like this are not uncommon and do not indicate any breach of NCW Libraries’ customer data,” said the library system, which suggests people who receive such calls file a report with the Federal Trade Commission at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/assistant.
Waters charged with forgery
OKANOGAN — Thomas Lawrence Waters, 31, was charged Aug. 16 in Okanogan County Superior Court with forgery.
A report by Omak Police Officer Shane A. Schaefer was filed with the charging document as a probable cause statement.
According to the report, Schaefer was contacted by Wayne Evans, Omak, about an overdraft on his bank account for a purchase of $496.24 at Home Depot. Evans gave the officer the name of a possible check thief, a woman he had let watch a child at his house while he gave someone else a ride.
Another woman later allegedly told Evans she had seen Waters trying to sell items for pills. Some of the items were the same as those purchased at the store, the report said.
Waters, when contacted, allegedly said he found the checkbook in an abandoned car and threw it away after one check was written, according to the report.
Schaefer’s report indicates a store video, his body-worn camera video of an interview with Waters and a picture from a previous case show the suspect with the same hairstyle.
Bail for Waters was set at $25,000 during an Aug. 15 preliminary hearing.
Omak will buy two police vehicles
OMAK — The city council on Aug. 15 agreed to buy two police vehicles through the state purchasing cooperative.
An ordinance will be presented to the council once a firm price is known.
The cost is estimated at $140,000 for both.
In other business, the council:
- Rejected all the lone bid it received for the Fifth Avenue sidewalk improvement project. The city was unable to secure adequate funding.
- Learned Derting and Appel attorneys filed a petition to exclude certain agricultural land from the city.
- Learned the sewage treatment facility earned an excellence award from the state, and that employee Nick Buckner passed all required testing and now is a certified sewer treatment operator.
- Learned Susan Ortiz has been hired as police records clerk.
- Learned Officer Gary Miller is leaving the police department.
Indian taco vendor OK’d for fair
OKANOGAN — After a series of misunderstandings and some miscommunication, a food vendor received permission to set up at the Okanogan County Fair.
The vendor was not identified by fair officials.
The application originally was rejected by Michael Egerton, the head of the Fair Advisory Committee and food vendor approvals, because the foods listed in the application being too similar to those being sold by previously approved vendors.
“We try not to double or triple up on foods at the fair,” Egerton said. “We try to keep things diverse and open.”
According to a social media post on Facebook, one of the foods on the vendor’s menu is Indian tacos.
Egerton said that after the Aug. 18 committee meeting, he normally would have talked to the vendor about the application and why it was denied. However, he was absent because he was attending an Oroville School Board meeting; he is a member of that board.
Egerton also is a food vendor; tacos are among his offerings. Elephant ears, which are similar to fry bread used in Indian tacos, also will be sold by a vendor.
Questions and racial concerns were raised on social media following denial of the application. The issues were apparently solved after a phone call between Egerton and the vendor on Aug. 19.
After a description of the foods and cooking process, and clarification on the process of approval, Egerton said he was more than convinced the vendor would be a great addition to the fair.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing her at the fair,” Egerton said.
Milfoil treatments planned Sept. 1
OROVILLE — Eurasian milfoil treatments are planned Sept. 1 on Lake Osoyoos by the Okanogan County Noxious Weed Control Board.
Airboats will be used, which are loud and create a lot of wind, said the board. Lighter objects should be removed from docks and near the shoreline so they’re not blown away.
Treatments will impact water usage and recreational access on the lake, the board said. Warning signs will be posted.
More information is available from the board at 509-422-7165.
Applicants sought for council vacancy
OKANOGAN — Applicants are sought by Sept. 1 for a vacancy on the Okanogan City Council.
Position No. 4 was vacated when Wayne Turner was appointed as mayor Aug. 2 after the resignation of Mayor Jon Culp.
“This is an opportunity for a community-minded individual to serve their community and city,” said a city announcement. “To be considered for this position, an applicant shall be a registered voter and reside within the City of Okanogan for the past year.”
Applications are due by 2 p.m. Sept. 1 at city hall, 120 N. Third Ave. Application forms are available on the city’s website, at city hall or can be mailed by contacting the clerk’s office, 509-422-3600.
Qualified candidates may be invited to make a short presentation about their interests and backgrounds at the Sept. 6 council meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. at city hall.
Moses Lake woman dies in crash
MANSFIELD — A Moses Lake woman died Aug. 13 when her car went off Highway 17 and rolled over several times Aug. 13 about 15 miles southeast of Mansfield.
Stephanie M. Starkweather, 35, was southbound at 1:57 a.m. when her car went off the road on a curve, said the Washington State Patrol. It rolled over multiple times down an embankment and caught fire, said the patrol.
It’s not known whether she was wearing a seatbelt.
Paving projects set for Highway 20
WAUCONDA — A paving project on Highway 20 over Wauconda Pass is expected to last until Aug. 30.
Work runs from milepost 271 to milepost 297, west of Reevas Basin Road to Gardner Creek Road east of Tonasket.
The work schedule is from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday through Thursday with flagger-controlled traffic and delays of 20 minutes. Travelers should plan for longer-than-normal travel times, said the state Department of Transportation.
To the west, a paving project on Highway 20 between Easy Pass Trailhead and Early Winters Campground will continue until Aug. 25. Work runs from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with flagger-controlled traffic and delays of 20 minutes.
Tribe plans Employee Appreciation Week
NESPELEM — Employee Appreciation Week is Aug. 29 to Sept 1 for the Colville Confederated Tribes.
Dress-up days are planned, including action hero Aug. 29, horror movie person/character Aug. 30 and movie team/group Aug. 31
A lunch is planned Sept. 1 in East Side Park. The menu includes street tacos, pulled pork sandwiches, cheeseburgers and sides.
