OLYMPIA — Republic police chief and 2020 gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp was warned by the state Public Disclosure Commission about using money from the sale of his book for his campaign.
A complaint was filed against Culp in February.
On April 29, PDC staff had an initial hearing pursuant to state law, and opened a formal investigation concerning the matter.
According to the PDC, the staff’s investigation found the campaign purchased 732 copies of “American Cop” and used the books as a fundraiser. That resulted in the campaign receiving a total of $10,230 in net contributions from proceeds of the sale.
“The sale of the book ‘American Cop’ was directly related to Loren Culp’s campaign for governor of Washington state, and was part of the campaign fundraising strategy,” the PDC said. “While the sales price of the books sold to the campaign were based on the fair market value, due to his ownership interest in ‘American Cop,’ Mr. Culp nonetheless personally benefited from the sale of the books purchased directly from the publisher at the wholesale price.”
The PDC found that a potential conflict of interest exists where, as in Culp’s case, a candidate or his/her business provides goods or services to his/her campaign, and may profit from that sale, in this case of the book ‘American Cop.’
However, there are a number of mitigating factors that render the allegation as a minor violation because Culp is a first-time candidate for public office, a demand for the book ‘American Cop’ existed prior to him declaring his candidacy for governor, and the “Culp for Governor Campaign” disclosed receiving $278,991 in total contributions received through April 30, so the $10,230 paid by the campaign for the books, and the $10,230 netted for the campaign, each represents a small percentage of total campaign funds, the PDC said.
The PDC dismissed the complaint.
