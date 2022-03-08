OMAK – An Okanogan pedestrian died March 5 when he was struck by a pickup truck on Highway 97 near the 12 Tribes Omak Casino Hotel.
The truck, driven by Joseph A. Stanger, 41, Burlington, was northbound at 9:41 p.m. when it hit Chad M. Vaughn, 48, said the Washington State Patrol. Vaughn was standing in the northbound lane at milepost 289.5.
Vaughn was taken by ambulance to Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak, where he died.
Stanger, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured. The patrol attributed the accident to the pedestrian in the roadway; no charges are anticipated against Stanger.
A passenger, Kimberly R. Campbell, 42, Burlington, was not injured. She was wearing a seatbelt.
Stanger’s vehicle received reportable damage, but was driven from the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.