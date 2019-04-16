OMAK – A Tonasket woman was injured April 9 when she was hit by a pickup truck in the Omache Shopping Center parking lot.
Peggy Ayers, 69, was taken to Mid-Valley Hospital and later flown to another facility out of the area, said Omak Police Chief Jeff Koplin. He said she received a head injury and has been released from the hospital.
Koplin said the incident initially was reported as a possible domestic dispute, since Ayers was hit three times.
Driver Bob Flock, 78, Omak, apparently did not realize he had hit a person, but thought something was stuck under his vehicle and changed directions, Koplin said.
There was some confusion about the call, since sheriff’s deputies stopped someone on Riverside Drive shortly after the call came in, he said. Their stop was unrelated.
Koplin said the incident remains under investigation. No citation was issued because the accident occurred on private property.
