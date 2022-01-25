TONASKET – A local man died Sunday evening, Jan. 23, when he was struck by a pickup truck on Highway 97 near the north end of Crumbacher Road.
Douglas K. Sanders, 43, Tonasket, died at the scene, said the Washington State Patrol.
Sanders was walking southbound along the highway about 7:35 p.m. and entered the southbound lane, where he was hit by a pickup truck driven by Ethan J. Smith, 21, Tonasket. Smith was not injured.
Both Sanders and Smith’s vehicle came to rest on the southbound shoulder, the patrol said.
No charges are anticipated.
Sanders’ walk along the highway apparently drew concern from motorists before he was hit. Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said dispatch received a call shortly after 7 p.m. about a man walking along the highway. The caller was concerned the man might be injured so an ambulance and Washington State Patrol were sent.
He was checked by EMS, but refused treatment so the ambulance left about 7:25 p.m., Hawley said.
The man continued walking southbound and was reported, by another caller, to be in the roadway about 7:29 p.m. A third caller reported at 7:34 p.m. that the man had been hit.
Hawley said his office responded to assist the state patrol with its investigation.
According to Sanders’ Facebook profile, he attended Clarkston High School.
One lane of Highway 97 was closed from 8:20 p.m. to 11:46 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation. Alternating traffic was allowed through.
Smith’s vehicle was destroyed. He was wearing a seatbelt.
