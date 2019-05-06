OMAK – Most people who attended an open house concerning a state transportation study were concerned about pedestrian issues.
Pedestrian safety drew plenty of comments during the April 25 open hose hosted by consulting firm Perteet, said Jeff Adamson, state Department of Transportation spokesman.
The transportation study being conducted in the Omak area has an eye toward planning through 2040.
During the open house, the Perteet project team shared corridor strategies and sought public comment on preferred alternatives. The same information is offered through an online open house, which can be accessed at https://us97omakareastudy.participate.online/.
Adamson said the Colville Confederated Tribes advocated for a new bridge for Highway 155 over the Okanogan River with a pedestrian bridge alongside.
Perteet, a consulting company hired by the state Department of Transportation to conduct the study, is looking at data for several intersections on highways 97 and 155, including growth, planned projects, existing intersection plans, collision data, level of service standards and existing traffic data.
Intersections being scrutinized are Highway 97 and Sand Flat Road, Highway 97 and Shumway Road, Highway 97 and Engh Road, Highway 215 (Riverside Drive) and Quince Street, Highway 97 and Dayton Street, and Highway 97 and the casino entrance.
The study is scheduled to be done in June. Preliminary conclusions include:
-At Sand Flat Road, congestion is expected whenever the Omak School District builds a middle school on property it owns in the area. Additional signs or perhaps a roundabout would be needed.
-A signal or roundabout might be recommended at Shumway Road in the future, along with a way to route traffic into the downtown area.
-For Engh Road, a two-lane roundabout or different signal might be needed.
The intersection is the site of a fatal accident in August 2017 and, more recently, two vehicle accidents involving police vehicles that entered the intersection while responding to calls for service.
-Quince Street will need to be addressed, since it is so close to the Engh Road-Highway 97 intersection.
-At the 12 Tribes Resort Casino, a pedestrian crossing, a signal or a roundabout might be needed.
-For bicyclists and walkers, trails and a pedestrian bridge over the Okanogan River might be called for.
-Planners also should look for ways to help trucks avoid going through downtown.
A draft report is expected by the end of May, with a final report coming by June 30.
Results of the plan could be used by the city or state to help secure funding, according to Perteet representatives.
