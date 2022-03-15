OLYMPIA — Washingtonians should do their due diligence and conduct research on the charities or non-profit groups before donating to support relief efforts in Ukraine, says Secretary of State Steve Hobbs.
“Americans are a generous people,” he said. “Whenever a tragedy or crisis occurs around the world, we express our compassion by donating to any number of honest, legitimate charities. These charities have the resources and infrastructure to ensure the money we contribute directly supports their designated causes.”
But he warned there may be scams trying to profit from the crisis.
“On behalf of the government of Ukraine and its people, we are grateful for the compassion and generosity of Washingtonians and so many millions around the world,” said Valeriy V. Goloborodko, honorary consul of Ukraine in Seattle.
“I am thankful for Secretary Hobbs’ commitment to helping people protect themselves against fake charities that are undermining genuine, legitimate efforts to support the people of Ukraine. Thank you for both your spirit and support in driving strong efforts to provide relief where Ukrainians need them today.”
Hobbs’ office offered some tips for anyone considering donating to a charity, non-profit group or relief organization:
-Check the charity’s registration status. Charities operating in Washington state may need to register and submit reports to the charities division.
To determine whether a charity is properly registered and in good standing, search for the charity on the Corporations & Charities Filing System at ccfs.sos.wa.gov.
-Check the charity’s experience and whether Ukraine crisis relief matches its purpose. Charities that are formed or that shift their direction overnight to respond to a crisis may lack the experience, contacts or staff to address the issue.
Look for charities that have a track record in the region and a good reputation. Consult watchdog organizations such as Charity Watch or Charity Navigator that evaluate thousands of charities across the country.
-Be cautious of online fundraising. Before donating online through charity websites or online giving portals, review the charities division’s guide for online giving. Avoid donating to any charities or individuals online unless you know them.
-Do not share personal financial information over the phone. Do not share credit/debit card or bank account information over the phone, and don’t feel pressured to do so.
Send donations directly to the charity. A legitimate charity will not pressure individuals to make a donation immediately.
More information is at www.sos.wa.gov/charities/givesmart.
In addition, the Washington State Combined Fund Drive offers a list of several reputable and reliable charities — including Doctors Without Borders, UNICEF USA and American Red Cross International Services — to which Washingtonians can donate.
