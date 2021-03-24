OLYMPIA –The state Department of Agriculture is asking people to report any sightings of Japanese beetle, an invasive and highly destructive pest.
The department plans to host an educational webinar about the beetles in April.
Japanese beetles are not native to Washington and threaten more than 300 plants, including roses, grapes, apples, hops, and turf grass. The department sets traps for the beetles each year, typically finding them at ports and other entryways into Washington.
Last year, the department trapped three Japanese beetles – one in Sunnyside and two in Grandview – and issued a pest alert, since it was unusual and concerning to find the pest so far inland, the department said.
If Japanese beetles were to become established in Washington, it would have serious trade and economic impacts in addition to direct damage to numerous Washington-grown crops.
On March 1, a Grandview resident reported that Japanese beetles devoured her roses the previous summer, providing photos showing flowers covered with the pests. She said she had picked off as many as 75 beetles from her roses in a single day.
To help determine the extent of the existing spread, the public is asked to report all suspected sightings, even those from last year, online at agr.wa.gov/beetles, by emailing PestProgram@agr.wa.gov, or calling 800-443-6684.
A free webinar is planned at 9 a.m. April 1. Registration is required at agr.wa.gov/beetles.
