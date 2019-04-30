TONASKET — Residents gathered to discuss visions of the “Perfect Passage” at City Hall Thursday, April 25.
Capital improvements planning and economic revitalization of U.S. Highway 97 reconstruction project were topics addressed, with public comment.
City Planner and president of the project, Kurt Danison provided some background and overall perspective on the project. Jeff Moran, project consulting engineer, presented individual block drawings with proposed changes between Seventh Street at the south end of town and Delicious Street/Western Avenue at the north end.
The current conceptual design includes back-in diagonal parking on the west side of the street only, between Fourth and First streets.
The travel lane configuration would be moved at least eight feet east and the center turn lane eliminated, allowing inclusion of an approximate eight-foot buffer between 12-foot-wide southbound travel way and diagonal parking.
The dedicated turn lane at First Street would be eliminated to provide a transition to the new lane configuration, and a concrete traffic island at Fourth would be included to provide a transition back to existing lane configuration with center turn lane.
It was agreed the speed limit between Fourth and First streets should be lowered to 20 mph.
A dedicated truck route, which would run trucks down Western Avenue south of the bridge to north of Triangle Park where they would return to Highway 97 at Western Avenue, was eliminated from the draft plans presented, although it may be addressed in the future.
It was decided if the diagonal parking discussed at the April 11 meeting would be tied to the dedicated truck route, it too would have to wait.
Curb extensions have been limited to the east side of Highway 97 at Fourth, the west side of Highway 97 at Third and at each end of the proposed diagonal parking. They are necessary there for winter driving, when snow covers the painted traffic lanes. They are optional because if diagonal parking is added along Fourth Street, east of Highway 97, this will probably increase pedestrian crossings there, and the extensions will add to pedestrian safety. Also, curb extensions at Fourth Street will help north bound traffic transition from 25 miles per hour, the speed limit south of Fourth Street and north of First Street, to 20 mph.
Another issue debated is street trees, which the majority wished to see reduced or eliminated from the plan. The original concept has been reduced to four trees per side per block, including the two trees already installed on Whitcomb in front of Lee Franks.
New ideas for improvements between First Street and Delicious/Western Avenue include providing sidewalk on the west side only, with street lights/trees spaced consistently with the improvements from Seventh to First streets.
Curbs or sidewalks do not already exist there, so they can be accomplished without reconstructing the roadway. It is also to include curb/sidewalk on one side only, as this area has less pedestrian traffic. Both these factors will reduce the estimated cost of the project substantially.
Monthly meetings for the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) will continue, with 95 percent of the concept design drawings to be completed by the end of May.
Final concept design drawings are due in May, along with a preliminary utility plan, preliminary project budget estimates, a preliminary funding plan and a preliminary schedule.
In June, the draft report with finalized concept drawings and funding plan and schedule are due.
Plans are to accept the final report with concept drawings and funding plan and schedule in July, with future meetings discussed and a schedule for implementation of the project.
Council member Jill Ritter is serving as vice-president of the project, and Emily Allstot as secretary.
Stakeholders besides the City of Tonasket include local businesses and residents, WSDOT, Okanogan County PUD and the Colville Confederated Tribes.
The next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 23 in City Hall, 209 S. Whitcomb Ave.
