SEATTLE - Caribou Trail Pest Control has been fined for allegedly violating the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act.
In late 2019, the company signed a consent agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In the agreement, the company neither admits nor denies specific factual allegations in the agreement.
On June 6, 2016, at agent of the company allegedly applied Tordon 22K and Weedmaster to a drainage ditch along Coyote Creek Road. At the time, the ditch contained surface water.
The pesticides are not supposed to be applied to surface water, according to the agreement.
The company, owned by Terry Crim, was fined $2,000, said EPA.
