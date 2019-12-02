OMAK – A pesticide application license class will be offered Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Omak Theater, 108 N. Main St.
The Okanogan County Noxious Weed Control Board class, which is free, runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Recertification credits will be available and the concession stand will be open.
Parking is on the street, so those attending are asked to be considerate of local businesses.
Anna Lyon of the weed board will welcome attendees.
Morning topics include flowering rush identification and control options with Steven Lesky of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Rufus Woods, noxious weed solutions with Clark Smith of Corteva Agriscience and pesticide application records and compliance with Bruce Olson of the state Department of Agricultures.
A lunch break is planned from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Afternoon topics include herbicide stewardship and successful application with Smith, the Colville Confederated Tribes’ invasive plant program with Danielle Blevins of tribal land operations and range programs, and adapting weed control to weather conditions with Larry Hudson, weed board assistant manager.
More information is available from the Okanogan County Noxious Weed Office at 509-422-7165 or 1234 S. Second Ave., Okanogan.
