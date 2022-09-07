Kemberly Tonseth

OMAK — Platinum Paws Pet Styling recently opened in Omak at 121 South Main Street, located inside of Joey’s Bark and Bath.

Owner Kemberly Tonseth opened the business on Aug. 8 and became a certified dog groomer six years ago. She is all-breed certified and canine cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) certified.

