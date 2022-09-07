Pet stylist comes to Omak Sep 7, 2022 Sep 7, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OMAK — Platinum Paws Pet Styling recently opened in Omak at 121 South Main Street, located inside of Joey’s Bark and Bath.Owner Kemberly Tonseth opened the business on Aug. 8 and became a certified dog groomer six years ago. She is all-breed certified and canine cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) certified.“I am a certified canine esthetician, meaning I have knowledge in skin and coat, and will happily work with owners and veterinarians to provide the best coat care possible,” she said.Additionally, she taught at the Grooming Academy in Ponderay, Idaho for two years.Tonseth currently offers nail trims which are included with all grooming, gland expression upon request, ear cleaning, de-shed treatment, and baths with full blow-outs.“I’m excited to be back in Okanogan County and to have the opportunity to take care of everyone’s beloved pets,” she said.The shop’s weekly business hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, or by appointment. Walk-in nail trim hours are from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.For appointments, call 509-449-9788. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kemberly Tonseth Nail Zoology Medicine Commerce Anatomy Trim Omak Pet Paw Styling × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Jobs PAID NAC CLASS - NVH EXTENDED CARE BUS DRIVER/OPERATOR - FULL-TIME FULL-TIME REGISTERED NURSE MANAGING EDITOR JUVENILE CORRECTIONS OFFICER MAINTENANCE WORKER - FERRY COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT CERTIFIED SPANISH COURT INTERPRETER CODE ENFORCEMENT/ANIMAL CONTROL LEGAL PROCESS ASSISTANT I FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS ADVANCE BUS DRIVER/OPERATOR - FULL-TIME VEHICLE LICENSING CLERK Latest News Detective retires after 26.5 years Pet stylist comes to Omak Ladies Musical Club offers free classical music show Trains, planes, and trails - News briefs for the week of Sept. 7 OWC hosts annual memorial shooting match Students learn skills through school gardens Continuing medical education requirements reture Multiple new superintendents join the region Fire Central Fire destroys Tonasket warehouse Firefighters get upper hand on blazes Summit Trail crews help with structure fire Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRoy R. Spillman IILightning strikes start fires for second weekOmak man arrested in multi-agency operationSteven M. HessDouglas PUD OKs electricity educationDetective retires after 26.5 yearsSpokane Valley to be briefed on multi-million opioid settlement statusBrian Lee WesterdahlAppeals court affirms judgment in local caseNew CEO picked for Mid-Valley Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
