OMAK – A pedestrian was injured March 16 when she was struck by a pickup truck on Ferry Street and then taken from the scene by the offending vehicle.
Omak Police Department was notified at 8:34 p.m. that the woman, 22, had been it, said Chief Dan Christensen.
Witnesses observed the collision from Highway 97 and allegedly saw the male driver and a passenger load the victim into the vehicle and leave the scene, he said. There was no known direct connection between the victim and the two people in the truck.
Officers and deputies from the Omak Police Department, Colville Tribal Police and Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office responded and investigated.
The vehicle was located by tribal police on Cameron Lake Road, Okanogan. The three agencies recovered the victim, who was transported by LifeLine Ambulance to Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak, for treatment of serious injuries and later flown to Sacred Heart, Christensen said.
The case remains under joint investigation by the Omak Police, tribal police and FBI, said Christensen. A suspect is in jail on unrelated charges. Charges of vehicular assault, reckless driving and felony hit and run are anticipated, he said.
(0) comments
