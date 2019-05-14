OKANOGAN – Pickup trucks ended up in two different Okanogan County lakes during the past week.
In the first incident, reported May 7, a truck went into Green Lake west of Okanogan and became submerged at the boat launch, according to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Sgt. Dan Christensen said the vehicle owner backed up toward the lake to let his dogs swim.
“From the algae on the boat launch, (the truck) started sliding,” said Christensen. “Once the bed filled with water, the weight and gravity took the vehicle into the lake.”
The owner and dogs got out OK. No citations were issued.
Randy’s Towing, Okanogan, brought a diver and truck to pull the vehicle out of the lake.
In the second call, an unoccupied truck rolled into Round Lake, according to sheriff’s reports.
Christensen said he had no details on that incident.
