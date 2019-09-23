OKANOGAN – This year’s Okanogan Harvest Fest pig roast will benefit city building official and volunteer firefighter Christian Johnson, who was injured in the Sept. 1 Spring Coulee Fire.
Okanogan Chamber of Commerce representative Janet Culp told the council about the event during the council’s Sept. 17 meeting.
Harvest Fest event is Oct. 12.
Johnson, who was burned over 60 percent of his body, is recuperating at Harborview Medical Center, Seattle. He has had several skin graft surgeries, the most recent on Sept. 17 to his chest and abdomen.
A gofundme.com account, started by family friend Amy Freel, had raised $34,755 as of Sept. 23. The goal was $15,000. Donations for his benefit also can be made at North Cascades Bank, 188 Pine St., Okanogan.
In other business, the council:
-Learned the city will get a community development block grant for planning only for a project on Elmway.
-Heard a report from contract planner Chris Johnson on plans to stabilize the Salmon Creek plant from Mill Street toward the creek’s confluence with the Okanogan River. Some of the bank collapsed during the 2018 flood.
-Learned a state audit of city books will begin Oct. 21.
-Learned a state Open Public Records Act training will be conducted from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 2 in the commissioners’ hearing room of the Grainger Administration Building, 123 N. Fifth Ave.
-Approved a request to transfer the flood plain variance granted to Best Deals Inc. at 2110 Elmway in 2015 to Bryan Smith.
-Heard Mayor Jon Culp proclaim September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
-Authorized the mayor to sign an agreement with Okanogan County to perform bridge inspections. The maximum cost is $2,800.
-Learned second-graders will tour city hall on Oct. 24.
