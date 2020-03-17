EAST WENATCHEE - Pikeminnow are again targeted by the Douglas County Public Utility District.
During its March 9 meeting, PUD commissioners authorized a professional service agreement with Columbia Research Specialists for pikeminnow removal from the Columbia River as required by the Wells Habitat Conservation Plan.
The contract maximum is $145,000 for the first year of the three-year contract.
In another fish-related action, the PUD approved an amendment to a professional service agreement with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife for marking and tagging hatchery fish.
The amendment will extend the term to June 30, 2020, and increase the maximum cost $190,997.
In other business, the board:
-Opened bids for hatchery well and pump maintenance. All bids will be evaluated prior to award recommendation.
-Heard bid opening results for rehabilitation of Unit 3 trash racks at the Wells Hydroelectric Project. All bids will be evaluated prior to award recommendation.
-Authorized renewal of a contract to provide distribution tree trimming services for an additional year with Asplundh Tree Expert. The maximum is $600,000. The contract will expire April 30, 2021.
-Authorized a change to a contract for generator rebuild and unit refurbishment for the Wells project. The changes include Unit 2 spare wicket gates, draft tube and thrust bed repairs, extra work on the oil head and Unit 3 rotor refurbishment engineering.
The change will increase the contract by $549,894 for a maximum of $205.12 million.
-Approved notice to proceed for sixth unit generator work for generator rebuild and unit refurbishment for the Wells project with Toshiba American Energy Systems.
-Awarded a contract for rehabilitating Unit 3 trash racks at the Wells project to Toshiba American Energy Systems, the lowest responsive bidder.
-Authorized closure of the Wells project revolving fund. New accounting software is better suited for the reimbursement process.
The next commission meeting is at 1:30 p.m. March 23 at the district's East Wenatchee office.
