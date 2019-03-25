OLYMPIA – Pilots can collect points for prizes by participating in the Fly Washington Passport program, which takes off April 1.
The state Department of Transportation is joining with several pilot and aircraft groups for the program, which encourages pilots and aviation enthusiasts to explore Washington’s public-use airports. In doing so, pilots also support area businesses, tourism, safety and educational opportunities.
Pilots can collect passport stamps at participating airports. The program is open to any licensed pilot in the state and their passengers.
More than 100 airports are participating, including Okanogan Legion Airport. A list of participating airports will be available April 1 at www.flywashington.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.