WASHINGTON, D.C. – Federal payments in lieu of taxes recently were made to eastern Washington counties.
More than $3.9 million was distributed in eastern Washington, said U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-5th District.
PILT funds are made available to local governments to help offset their inability to tax federal property.
Ferry County received $901,381, while Okanogan County received $2,782,158.
In Washington, only Chelan County received more - $3,352,067 – even though Okanogan County has more federal acreage, $1,564,707 acres to Chelan County’s 1,486,933 acres. Ferry County has 493,105 acres of federal land.
