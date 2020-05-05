OKANOGAN – Sheriffs in Okanogan and Grant counties have announced ways people can obtain concealed pistol licenses remotely.
Both sheriffs’ business offices are closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In Okanogan County, people can fill out applications for pistol permits online, starting May 4.
Applications may be filed at https://okanoganwa.permitium.com/ccw/start. Permit applications processing will occur only during business hours, but applications may be filed any time.
“Our goal is to help us to enhance convenience and better serve our public,” said Sheriff Tony Hawley.
To apply online, residents should click the “Pistol Permits” tab on the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office website, www.okanogansheriff.org. A link to the new, secure online application system will appear, allowing applicants to create an account and submit information for a background check.
People can pay by debit or credit card, plus a service fee, or by cash or check at the sheriff’s office counter on the second floor of the Grainger Administration Building, 123 N. Fifth Ave.
“Residents will receive a notification by email, text message or automated phone call that their permit is ready after the background check is complete within 30 days,” said Hawley’s announcement. “A valid driver's license or state ID card verifying residency is required to pick up a permit.”
Pickup times are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. Permits should be retrieved within two months or the background check will need to be reprocessed.
Applicants who wish to renew an existing pistol permit must create an online account with the new system. Original applications are not being processed at this time.
“We want to streamline the permit process as much as possible and make it more convenient for our citizens,” said Hawley.
In Grant County, the sheriff’s office now is able to process concealed pistol licenses by mail.
Renewal requires a color copy of the holder’s current driver’s license, a completed concealed pistol license renewal application and a check for $32 for a renewal or $42 for a late renewal. A late renewal is any time up to 90 days after the expiration date.
The application which can be found on the sheriff’s website at grantcountywa.gov/Sheriff.
A license that has been expired more than 90 days has to be processed as a new license, said the sheriff’s office. New licenses are not being processed now because of coronavirus concerns.
Applications and supporting documents should be mailed to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, P.O. Box 37, Ephrata, WA 98823.
Questions may be directed to the sheriff’s office, 509-754-2011 Ext. 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.