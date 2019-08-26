OLYMPIA – The state has launched the Hep C Free Washington Plan to eliminate hepatitis C in the state by 2030.
Hepatitis C infection is the most common infection spread through blood in the United States with about 2.4 million people living with the virus.
“Hepatitis C is a public health crisis in our state,” said an announcement from Gov. Jay Inslee’s office. “At the beginning of 2018, nearly 60,000 Washingtonians were estimated to be living with HCV, and many don’t know it.”
“HCV is silently harming and killing thousands of Washingtonians every year,” Inslee said. “Our goal is to eliminate HCV completely by 2030 and I’m grateful for the many partners who are in this fight with us. This is an aggressive plan to fight back against an aggressive disease. We must make sure every Washingtonian has access to the education, prevention and treatment services they need.”
In September 2018, Inslee issued a directive to develop a plan to prevent transmission of the virus and increase the number of people who are able to access treatment and cure.
To reach people affected by HCV, the Hep C Free Washington Plan calls for enhanced public health efforts, including improvements to community and provider education, preventive services and the early detection of HCV to treat and cure existing infections and curb the onward transmission of the virus.
The plan’s goals include improving the data available on HCV, improving access to preventive and health care services, providing education to reduce stigma and improving clinical care for people at risk for or living with HCV.
HCV has historically impacted Baby Boomers, mostly because blood used in medical procedures wasn’t universally screened for the virus until 1992. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all people in that group receive one-time testing for HCV regardless of risk factors.
In recent years, HCV rates have been rising among younger people. From 2010 to 2016, the number of reports of new infections (acute cases) rose by 280 percent statewide, primarily from injection drug use associated with the opioid epidemic and largely among people under the age of 40. Nationwide, new cases of HCV rose by 350 percent during the same time period.
Without treatment, HCV usually causes lifelong disease that can lead to severe scarring of the liver (cirrhosis), liver cancer, the need for a liver transplant and death.
