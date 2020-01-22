OMAK – The city planning commission wants to hear people’s thoughts on the comprehensive plan, especially concerning nightly rentals, duplexes and other residential zoning matters.
A public meeting is planned at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at city hall, 2 N. Ash St.
Comments are being sought on the comprehensive plan and implementing regulations. Under consideration are nightly rentals, allowing duplexes in single-family residential zones, standards such as setbacks and density for residential development in commercial zones, and off-street parking standards for residential uses in the central business zoning district.
“The intent of the meeting/workshop is to gather input on these as well as other issues that may require amendments to the plan and regulations,” said a city announcement.
