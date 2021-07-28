OLYMPIA – Washingtonians will begin to see fewer plastic bags littering the state’s roadsides, parks and streams beginning Oct. 1, when the statewide plastic bag ban goes into effect.
The ban prohibits distribution of single-use plastic carryout bags by restaurants, retailers, small vendors and grocery stores.
The ban was scheduled to begin Jan. 1, 2021, but the limited availability of compliant bags prompted Gov. Jay Inslee to delay it through a proclamation. The proclamation was rescinded recently.
“Single-use plastic bags are not easily recyclable, which makes managing them at the end of their lives almost impossible,” said Laurie Davies, manager of the state Department of Ecology’s solid waste management program. “Reducing their use will protect our rivers and streams, and help our recycling system run more efficiently.”
Plastic bags are a common form of pollution that threatens human health, wildlife and the environment, said the department. Harmful chemicals are released when plastics are produced, used, incinerated or slowly disintegrate into microscopic particles.
Plastic bags are also a major contaminant in Washington’s recycling system that clog sorting machines and put worker safety at risk, said state officials.
The department recommends people invest in reusable bags for groceries or to carry out food from restaurants.
If customers choose to use compliant plastic or paper bags offered by a merchant, the law requires the business charge 8 cents per bag. The charge is not a tax; it is a sale kept by the merchant to provide an incentive for customers to bring their own bags and to recoup the costs for the more durable compliant bags, said the state.
Food banks and pantries, and individuals receiving food stamps, WIC, SNAP or other government assistance are not subject to the 8-cent charge. Some single-use plastic bags are exempt from the law, including plastics to wrap meats and produce, bags for prescriptions, and newspaper or dry-cleaning bags.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.