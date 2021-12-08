TWISP — The Liberty Bell Drama Company is presenting “Middletown,” by Will Eno, Dec. 8, 9, 11 and 12. Admission will be charged.
Showings begin at 7 p.m., except for the 12 which begins at 2 p.m. Special thanks from the Liberty Bell Drama Company are extended to the Methow Arts for the support of their teaching artists and the Merc Playhouse for hosting.
The play, first shown in New York in 2010, is a contemporary exploration of the world inside a small American town.
Kelly Grayum, drama teacher at Liberty Bell and co-director alongsideDanbert Nobacon, said Eno’s unique style will offer the audience something to chew on, but also present a challenge for his students.
“The play is very funny, but also achingly sad sometimes,” Grayum said. “Audiences will leave feeling the full weight and beauty of being human. Also, we try to stage plays that challenge our students and community in some way.”
“Middletown,” with its familiar yet out-of-reach setting, allows audience members to draw complex parallels with real life, even though the play is over a decade old, says Grayum.
“The show deals with loneliness and isolation that often comes with modern life,” Grayum said. “It will seem familiar to audiences who have experienced the last two years of the pandemic.”
“Middletown” showcases a budding relationship between longtime resident John Dodge and new arrival Mary Swanson, according to the Concord Theatricals synopsis.
“The lives of the inhabitants of Middletown intersect in strange and poignant ways in a journey that takes them from the local library to outer space and points in between,” the summary said.
Cast list: Gale Gonzales, public speaker; Melody Langan, cop; Hazel Culpsmith, Mrs. Swanson; Alex Eslava, John Dodge; Peyton Lidey, mechanic; Sophia Newton, librarian; Zoe Kaltenbach, tour guide; Malcolm Bosco, male tourist; Nora Bosco, female tourist; Kenny Hussey, Greg, male doctor; Hiedi Devlieg, aunt; Kayden Clapp, sweetheart; Mali Desalvo, man; Rio Lott, freelancer; Madison Mihalic, woman, attendant #2; EZ Kirk, landscaper; Amelia Evans, female doctor; Alea Colin, attendant, ground control; Kylee Holbrook, cop’s radio, radio host-classical music show, intercom; Sunny Rickabaugh, radio host-science show; Taro Moore, piano man, janitor.
Technical Support: Set Design, Danbert Nobacon; Set Construction, Dylan Carpenter, Ghost Miranda, Bela Moore, Kassie Bird, Helina Hansen, Danbert Nobacon; Light Design, Steven Kish; Light Operator, Ghost Miranda; Sound Design and Music, Danbert Nobacon, Kelly Grayum; Sound Operator, Bela Moore; Stage Manager, Per Dillingham; Promotion and Program Design, Ghost Miranda, Gale Gonzalez.
