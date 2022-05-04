OKANOGAN – A Brewster man is scheduled to appear May 10 in Okanogan County Superior Court to enter pleas in two cases involving 2020 fires at Brewster churches and other alleged crimes.
Sentencing is scheduled at the same hearing for Eduardo Martinez Martinez, 31. Hearing time before Judge Henry Rawson is 1:30 p.m.
Martinez Martinez was charged March 11, 2022, with second-degree arson at New Testament Baptist Church, attempted second-degree arson at Sacred Hearth Catholic Church and third-degree malicious mischief-property damage. Both fires were Nov. 15, 2020.
In a separate case, also filed March 11, Martinez Martinez is charged with second-degree theft of miscellaneous hunting accessories and carrying bags and second-degree vehicle prowling. Those crimes allegedly occurred June 13, 2020, according to the charging document.
A report by Brewster Police Chief Marcos Ruiz accompanied the arson filing as a probable cause statement.
About 7:20 a.m., Brewster Officer C.J. Harmier was contacted by Okanogan County dispatch about possible arson fires at the New Testament Baptist Church and Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
A firefighter, who had responded to the Baptist Church fire, had been led by Father Pedro Bautista to the Catholic Church to show him what appeared to be arson, according to Ruiz’ report. The officer observed a broken stained-glass window and what appeared to be blood on the window sill and masonry wall.
Ruiz was called and observed the scene, collected blood as evidence and photographed the scene, the report said.
Harmier’s report, also filed with the charging document, said Harmier photographed the Baptist Church and saw heavy damage to the northeast side of the building, the main sanctuary and roof and north wall. The call to that church came in about 2:30 a.m.
In a supplemental report, Harmier wrote that he went through the Baptist Church on Nov. 17, 2020, with a fire investigator and collected evidence. The building’s breaker boxes were in the “off” position and there was no apparent fire damage or tripped breakers.
Estimated damage to the Baptist Church was about $980,000, according to a supplemental report by Ruiz.
Blood found at the Catholic Church was sent to the Washington State Patrol crime lab, which returned a report Feb. 17, 2022, showing a DNA profile. The DNA was found to match that of Martinez Martinez, according to Ruiz’ report.
A couple weeks later, on March 9, Ruiz spotted a man resembling Martinez Martinez and called the first name “Eduardo.” The man turned around and told the chief his last name was Martinez Martinez.
According to Ruiz’ report, the Catholic Church fire allegedly was set using a piece of carpet from an abandoned trailer. The Baptist Church fire also allegedly was set by using a piece of carpet thrown through a window.
Ruiz wrote that he contacted the Mexican consulate, then transported Martinez Martinez to the county jail.
In the second case, Martinez Martinez is accused of breaking into a vehicle belonging to Lane Webster, Brewster. The vehicle had been parked in front of Webster’s home on South Bridge Street.
Missing items included binoculars, a spotting scope, backpack, head lamp, skinning knives, shotgun shells, folding knife, machete, jacket, phone charger and other items.
A stick of deodorant and a fake resident ID card were located in the vehicle, said a report by Brewster Officer Kevin Arnold. The report accompanied the charging document.
Martinez Martinez was interviewed about the vehicle prowl the same day Ruiz interviewed him about the church fires, the report said.
