OKANOGAN – No one was injured Sunday morning, Jan. 19, when an Okanogan County plow went off Salmon Creek Road and into Salmon Creek.
The accident occurred about 7 a.m. when the plow backed off the road at the intersection of Salmon Creek and Spring Coulee roads, according to Okanogan County Emergency Manager Maurice Goodall. The truck flipped into its side with the rear of the truck partially in the creek.
The driver, who was not identified, was not injured.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley could not be reached for further details about the accident.
Officials from the state Department of Ecology and Okanogan County Department of Public Works worked together to addressing a small amount of diesel fuel that went into the creek, said Goodall.
Okanogan County Fire District No. 3-Okanogan also responded.
Randy’s Towing, Okanogan, used two large tow trucks to remove the plow.
The same morning, a dump truck carrying salt went into a ditch on Highway 97 south of Beebe bridge near Chelan Falls. The road was icy.
Orondo Firefighters Association said the truck’s pup trailer overturned, spilling salt onto the road and ditch. The driver was treated for injuries at the scene.
The wreck was one of two about the same time at the same location. In the other, a passenger car went off the road and into a field. The driver was treated at the scene for injuries.
Orondo Fire Department, emergency medical services and the Washington State Patrol responded.
