OKANOGAN – A longstanding federal program that places surplus Department of Defense hardware with local police departments has again drawn attention in the wake of the George Floyd death.
For more than 20 years, the Pentagon program – known as the 1033 program – has distributed surplus weapons, aircraft and vehicles nationwide.
Two agencies in Okanogan County have received surplus equipment under the program.
In November 2014, the Pentagon released details about tactical equipment it tracks through the program and identified agencies that received items. Disclosure came after riots in Ferguson, Colo., in the wake of the shooting of Michael Brown Jr., a black, by a white police officer.
More than $5 billion in equipment has been given out since 1990 through the surplus program.
Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office received $109,953 worth of equipment and the Oroville Police Department received $334.71 in surplus equipment, according to the 2014 federal figures.
The sheriff’s office’s equipment includes an armored truck, valued at $65,070; a utility truck, $41,061; six 5.56 mm rifles, $2,994, and six 7.62 mm rifles, $828.
“The items we have in our possession through this program are all on loan” except for a Humvee (HMMMV), for which ownership was transferred to the sheriff’s office from the Department of Defense, said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
The Humvee has been used for search and rescue, “but even in that it has had limited use in the time the sheriff’s office has had of it,” he said. “It has not been utilized for the past several years.”
Last year the sheriff’s office received eight laptop computers, which are used in patrol vehicles so deputies can have traveling work stations, he said.
The light armored personnel carrier is used by the North Central Washington Special Response Team, Hawley said.
“This vehicle is what many continue to refer to as a tank,” he said. “It is not a tank and has no capability to fire any type of projectile. Its purpose is to provide better protection to our law enforcement when transported to a hostile location, should it be needed.
“It could also be used with its higher clearance during a natural disaster to get over debris or to provide a protective barrier to innocent civilians.”
Hawley said the rifles – M16 and M14s – are not issued to any officer.
“They are currently in the (sheriff’s office) armory as deputies have purchased their own patrol rifles which are better suited for patrol use as they are not the full-length M16s,” she said. “They have been issued previously to deputies who chose to not use one as a patrol rifle. They have been modified to only have a semi-automatic function available.”
The M14s previously were issued to the special response scout/sniper team, “but have not been issued out for several years,” Hawley said.
The rifles were acquired in July 2003, the 1994 light armored personnel carrier in April 2013, the 1986 Humvee in February 2012 and the laptops in April of this year.
Hawley said the Department of Defense audits the equipment periodically to verify that the sheriff’s office is maintaining possession of it.
Oroville Police Department received two 7.62 mm rifles, valued at $276, and one .45 caliber pistol, valued at $58.71.
