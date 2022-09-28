OMAK — On Sept. 22, officers of the Omak Police Department responded to reports of multiple vehicle prowls in the Shumway Road area.
With the assistance of witness reporting, Sgt. Donnelly Tallant was able to view home security footage and quickly developed suspects. One suspect, Jesus “Fo-Fo” Chavez-Flores, 26, was positively identified and taken into custody.
“I know we have over 21 charges against him for the year,” Christensen said, adding a search of his name in the police computer system indicated 393 mentions.
According to the Okanogan County Jail booking log, Chavez-Flores was arrested on suspicion of felony vehicle prowl in the “second, third-or subsequent” degree, Omak Police warrant for failure to appear for third-degree theft, three Okanogan County Sheriff warrants for failure to appear for second-degree criminal trespass; an Okanogan County Sheriff’s warrant for failure to appear for third-degree theft; and Okanogan County Sheriff’s warrant for failure to appear for second-degree vehicle prowl.
Christensen said police are seeking public assistance in identifying a second suspect caught on home security footage.
“The unidentified individual is wearing the dark colored sweatshirt with the number 12 seen walking in front of the vehicle and taking headphones off of the front dash.”
The security footage is available on the Omak Police Department’s Facebook page.
