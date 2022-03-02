OKANOGAN – Police agencies in Okanogan County booked far fewer people into jail in 2021 than in any of the previous four years.
Custodial arrests for all agencies totaled 902 last year, down from 1,400 in 2020. Prior to COVID-19 and changes in state laws governing police, police agencies in the county had been booking more than 3,000 people per year into jail, according to end-of-year figures from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail.
In 2017, there were 3,567 custodial arrests, followed by 3,640 in 2018 and 3,227 in 2019.
Of the 902 custodial arrests in 2021, 562 were by the sheriff’s office, followed by 142 by the Omak Police Department. Others were Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 53; Washington State Patrol, 38; Oroville Police, 36; Colville Tribal Police, 26; state Department of Corrections, 11; Brewster and Coulee Dam police departments, 8 each; Twisp Police, 7; Winthrop Marshal’s Office, 4; North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force, 3; U.S. Marshal’s Service, 2; U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, 1 each.
Sheriff’s office bookings were down last year from 905 in 2020, while Omak bookings were down from 215 in 2020.
May 2021 saw the largest number of custodial arrests, at 43. April was next with 37.
In 2020, February saw the most arrests at 83, with January right behind at 81. Arrests took a nosedive in March 2020, when COVID-19 restrictions began and the number of arrests was at 42.
By month, 2021 custodial arrests included:
-January, 33 arrests; 24 felonies, 35 misdemeanors, 3 others. (Some people are arrested for more than one offense.)
-February, 21 arrests; 13 felonies, 40 misdemeanors.
-March, 28 arrests; 6 felonies, 28 misdemeanors.
-April, 37 arrests; 30 felonies, 47 misdemeanors, 1 other.
-May, 43 arrests; 19 felonies, 55 misdemeanors.
-June, 24 arrests; 12 felonies, 40 misdemeanors, 1 other.
-July, 30 arrests; 18 felonies, 57 misdemeanors, 1 other.
-August, 24 arrests; 15 felonies, 41 misdemeanors, 1 other.
-September, 26 arrests; 28 felonies, 52 misdemeanors, 1 other.
-October, 27 arrests; 12 felonies, 42 misdemeanors.
-November, 24 arrests; 29 felonies, 58 misdemeanors, 2 others.
-December, 12 arrests; 7 felonies, 12 misdemeanors.
Police agencies also issued fewer citations and infraction notices – tickets for non-jailable offenses – in 2021 than in the previous year. There were 738 citations and infraction notices issued by all agencies in 2021, compared to 1,035 in 2020. Totals by month:
-January, 92; previous January, 85.
-February, 101; previous February, 81.
-March, 83; previous March, 36.
-April, 112; previous April, 56.
-May, 87; previous May, 140.
-June, 60; previous June, 151.
-July, 47; previous July, 102.
-August, 33; previous August, 78.
-September, 51; previous September, 97.
-October, 39; previous October, 61.
-November, 47; previous November, 79.
-December, 31; previous December, 69.
