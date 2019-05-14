OMAK – The Omak Police Department’s community-oriented policing program donated a bicycle and accessories to the Friendly OK Car Club’s auction as part of back-and-forth support between the two groups.
“The police department has a good relationship with the car club members,” said a department announcement. “We support their car show and they, in turn, support our Kids-at-Risk Program. It’s awesome.”
The bike was auctioned during last weekend’s car show in East Side Park.
“We are thankful that we all have an interest in youth and continuing their education,” the department said. “We are pleased to join in community activities and make it our priority to support kids. Any time police can have a positive impact on young lives we all win.”
The department outlined several ways its officers assist with the community and youth in particular:
-Networking with community on police Facebook page.
-2019 citizen’s academy, a multi-week program that started May 8 and informs participants about police work.
-Participation in the annual Friendly OK Car Club Show and silent auction.
-Support for The Children’s House Montessori School dinner and donation for the silent auction.
-Attend, coach and umpire kids’ sporting events (football, baseball, softball, soccer, tennis, track, and fishing).
-Support Special Olympics teams.
-Support bike safety and bike rodeo.
-Bike patrol program.
-Encourage kids to read and supply safety books and coloring books.
-Distribute donated stuffed animals and blankets for kids needing a little extra attention.
-Participate in park activities: Halloween, Pokemon and back-to-school night.
-Implement trespass enforcement authorization.
-Enjoy the out-of-doors and exercise at the local parks.
-Encourage interaction withpolice bike patrol.
-Give preschool tours of police department and patrol vehicles.
-Participate in Shop with a Cop for Christmas.
-Support cookie sales/popcorn sales for Boy Scout and Girls Scouts.
-Collect aluminum tabs for Ronald McDonald House.
-Support Marjie McClellan’s doll show and projects for 4-H sewing.
-Support students attenting national events.
-Participate in WorkSource sessions withstudents.
-Talk with kids at the schools, swimming pool and library.
-Attend the Job Fair.
-Participate in high school events and homecoming.
-Participate in community parades.
-Continuted participation in Okanogan County Community Coalition.
-Support Wenatchee Valley College and its projects.
-Maintain a prescription drug drop box.
