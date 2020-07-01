OLYMPIA – As of Friday, June 26, everyone in Washington is required to wear a face covering, but many police agencies say they won’t enforce the order.
Secretary of Health John Wiesman signed the face mask order June 24. Gov. Jay Inslee announced the order the previous day. Under the order, people need to wear a mask in indoor public spaces and, when unable to stay at least six feet away from others, in outdoor public spaces.
“As necessary economic activity increases and more people are out in their communities, it is imperative that we adopt further measures to protect all of us,” Inslee said. “Until a vaccine or cure is developed, this is going to be one of our best defenses.”
“The science is clear that when we use face coverings, we limit the spread of droplets being passed on to others when we talk, cough or sneeze,” said Wiesman. “While some of us are wearing face coverings in public, we must increase usage to best control the virus. Washington’s strategy to restart the economy and get people back to work will only be successful if, together, we act safely and follow health recommendations.”
Recent models suggest that the incidence of COVID-19 cases can be reduced if the majority of the population are wearing masks, according to Wiesman and Inslee. That correlation has been seen in other countries that have been able to lower the curve through mask usage.
According to Wiesman’s order, people are required by law to comply with the order or be subject to criminal penalties.
Despite the order, a joint announcement by the North Central Washington Law Enforcement Leadership Group said member agencies “will continue to focus on crimes and criminals which impact public safety. The statewide face covering order is a public health and safety measure, it is not a mandate for local law enforcement response.
“We encourage our community to take the necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of all.”
Member agencies are the Okanogan, Douglas and Chelan counties’ sheriffs, and Wenatchee and East Wenatchee police departments.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said a face mask offense would need to be committed in the presence of law enforcement for an officer to take action.
“So unless we see it happen, no action can be taken unless there was a warrant issued by the court,” he said.
Someone might have a valid medical reason for not wearing a mask, but law enforcement would not have the ability to inquire into that reason, he added.
“The resources of the sheriff’s office are better focused on investigating crimes which impact the public safety of the community,” Hawley said. “The role for COVID-19 of the sheriff’s office will continue to focus on education instead of criminal enforcement.
“There are many laws in the State of Washington which we handle with the very same professional discretion instead of utilizing criminal enforcement. Our deputies are very good at identifying when they should take enforcement and when the community is better served by utilizing their professional discretion in lieu of an arrest or criminal citation.”
Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones issued a similar statement: “The Grant County Sheriff’s Office continues to focus on education of the governor’s latest order related to the coronavirus. This most recent governor’s order ... is not a mandate for the sheriff’s office or local law enforcement to detain, cite or arrest suspected violators.”
Jones said his office “has much larger public safety priorities than writing a ticket for a person not wearing a mask.”
He noted his jail is on booking restrictions, and violators of the governor’s order will not meet booking criteria.
“I have full trust in the residents and business owners of our great county that they will continue to use common sense and good judgment to be safe,” he said. “Their efforts will support Grant County moving to Phase 3 of the reopening plan.”
He said law enforcement agencies have discretion on enforcement based on specific situations and resources, and he will continue to base agency decisions on what is in the best interest of the community as a whole.
The Washington State Patrol also said it encourages people to make safety-focused decisions and follow all health-based directives from the governor and state and local health officials.
“The statewide face covering order is a public health and safety measure,” said a patrol statement. “It is not a mandate for law enforcement to detain, cite or arrest violators but rather an evidence-based and safety-focused directive meant to slow the spread of a potentially deadly disease.”
Ferry County Sheriff Ray Maycumber said because Ferry County hasn’t had a single case of COVID-19 since shortly after the statewide shutdown started, “the enforcement of this order will not be a priority and therefore will not be enforced.”
Ferry County has had one case of the virus.
“Drastic reduction in county revenue and increased spending to accommodate other COVID 19 requirements have left the county and my office in a poor fiscal state, struggling to keep up with ever changing compliance requirements even if we had the desire to do so,” Maycumber said. “This is in no way a statement on the seriousness of COVID-19 nor a political statement about Gov. Inslee.
“I’m not a medical professional, nor do I profess to be. I do know that a threat of criminal law application is a bitter pill to swallow when compared to an offer of assistance.”
He said he is working with the Tri-County Health District and Ferry County Emergency Management to provide additional masks for deputies to hand out to members of the public who lack the access to or knowledge of adequate face coverings. He said he hopes to have masks available this week.
“I would ask that during these uncertain times we focus on the things that bind us as a community, and not those that pull us apart,” Maycumber said. “I am blessed to hold this office in Ferry County, and to serve a people who are worthy of the sacrifices both seen and unseen that are made on their behalf. Know that we feel the support and love of our county and it gives us strength and confidence.”
Free face masks will be provided to lower-income residents, according to the state, which has purchased 3.6 million cloth face masks with a plan to give two masks to every resident whose income is 200 percent of the federal poverty level or below.
Okanogan County is scheduled to receive 36,900 masks and Ferry County is slated to receive 6,650 masks.
Inslee and Wiesman said there are face-covering exemptions for people who may be adversely impacted by wearing a mask.
Children under age 2 should not wear a face covering, while those ages 2-4 are encouraged to wear a mask in public with assistance of and supervision from an adult.
People with certain medical conditions, including hearing problems, breathing concerns or the inability to remove a mask without assistance, also are exempt.
Coverings can be removed while eating or drinking at a restaurant, and people don’t need to wear them outdoors if able to maintain a distance of six feet or more from people who are not members of the same household.
“Masking up is not just something that saves lives, it can save economies,” Inslee said. “If we don’t want to turn the dial back on phases in counties, we need every Washingtonian to join us in this effort.”
According to the state Department of Health, face coverings:
-Should fit snugly around the mouth and nose, and should not have holes or tears in the fabric.
-Should be washed frequently, ideally after each use, and at minimum daily. If a covering can’t be washed after each use, a person should wash hands or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer immediately after putting it back on and avoid touching the face.
