OMAK – Fears of post-election violence were voiced nationwide, but local police said they weren’t particularly concerned about Okanogan County erupting in protests.
The national protest scene has remained quiet so far.
“Nationwide, people are uneasy and concerned,” said Omak Police Chief Jeff Koplin. “However, at the local level I haven’t heard any rumors about civil unrest or protests occurring.
“I believe the people of Okanogan County will pull together and continue on with our tremendous sense of community and family that has always existed here, regardless of the election results.”
Okanogan County Undersheriff Aaron Culp agreed.
“At present, the sheriff’s office has no indication that there will be any local protests/demonstrations, civil unrest or other activities associated with the outcome of the election,” he said. “As always, we remain protective of an individual’s right to express themselves insofar as that expression doesn’t impede upon the rights or safety of others.”
He said people are encouraged to report suspicious or criminal activity and remain vigilant about their surroundings.
“Additionally, if riotous or criminal activity is observed, we ask that community members not attempt to engage or stop the activity but rather to stay clear and report it,” he said. “The sheriff’s office appreciates the outstanding continued support for law enforcement from community members throughout the county.”
Brewster Police Chief Marcos Ruiz said no issues are anticipated in his city, either.
