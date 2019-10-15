OMAK – A man died early Tuesday, Oct. 15, after an assault was reported at a home on West Third Avenue.
The victim’s name has not been released by the Omak Police Department.
A suspect is in custody.
Police were called around 3:30 a.m. to the home. Officers located a male victim deceased on scene and another male victim with an apparent stab wound, said Chief Jeff Koplin. The victim was transported to Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak.
“Officers will be on the scene processing it for evidence throughout the day,” said Koplin.
The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab is sending a team to help process the scene for evidence.
“This is believed to be an isolated incident and police do not believe there is any further threat to the public,” he said.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and Colville Tribal Police are assisting in the investigation.
