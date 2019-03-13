OROVILLE – Police are investigating an apparent homicide that occurred yesterday on Emery Road.

Police Chief Todd Hill could not be reached immediately for comment as he was attending the autopsy Wednesday afternoon at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.

According to Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley, a 14-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Police Clerk Brenda Rounds said the victim was a male but declined to comment further as the case is still an open crime scene.

A crime lab was still at the residence as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Okanogan County Sherriff’s log, the incident was reported at 12:27 p.m.

