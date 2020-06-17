OKANOGAN – Heads of several law enforcement agencies in Okanogan County say their officers do everything they can to respect the rights of all people, regardless of race, and to de-escalate situations that could get out of hand.
Accusations against police erupted nationwide and around the world after the death of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis, Minn., when a white police officer apparently pinned Floyd to the ground with a knee on Floyd’s neck. That officer and three others have been charged in Floyd’s death.
Nationwide, protesters have accused police of being racist and many have called for defunding police departments in favor of increased funding for programs to help people out of poverty, curb substance abuse, assist the mentally ill and help with other social problems.
Some protests have turned violent.
“Not everything is broken. Not everything is absolute,” said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley. “I don’t tolerate not respecting rights of people. There is no law enforcement officer in our community who is driven off people’s beliefs or ethnicity.”
He said he believes in treating people humanely and fairly, noting that in the small communities of Okanogan County a person might be the perpetrator of a crime one day, the victim of one another and a witness to one on still another day.
He said he doesn’t have all the information pertaining to Floyd’s death, but said he doesn’t see anything like that happening in Okanogan County.
And when force is used, it’s scrutinized.
“We review all uses of force,” he said. “There are times that it is necessary.”
Attempting to de-escalating confrontations is nothing new and Hawley said his deputies are good at talking to people and negotiating tense situations.
“All law enforcement officers are trained to some extent in de-escalation,” said Omak Police Chief Jeff Koplin.
While he said he has seen deadly force used, that force came when the situation had reached a critical point.
In April, an Omak officer and two sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man in Riverside after he allegedly started firing at them. The man was wanted on outstanding warrants and officers were trying to arrest him.
“When someone is shooting at you, you protect your life,” said Koplin.
An inquiry into the shooting was conducted by a multi-agency task force. Results have not been announced, although Hawley and Koplin were briefed on preliminary results and all officers involved have returned to duty.
Gov. Jay Inslee, in response to protests and calls for action by the state, said last week that Washington needs an independent process to investigate and prosecute cases involving alleged police misconduct resulting in death or serious harm to others.
He also called for a statewide restriction on the use of chokeholds by law enforcement.
“A knee on the neck is not a chokehold, but it’s not to be used,” said Koplin. “It is deadly force. By our policy, there are no chokeholds.”
Another procedure, a lateral vascular neck restraint, is used by some police “but our officers are not trained in it. We don’t use it. It is use of deadly force,” he said.
A statement from the Colville Tribal Police Department said it does not condone the use of force as used by the Minneapolis officers.
“We share in the grief of communities of color around the nation who have been impacted,” said the department. “The department takes its responsibility to our local community and the tribal membership very seriously because we are staffed by tribal members and other local individuals whose intentions have always been to serve and protect.
“Anyone who takes the life of another should be held accountable,” the tribal police statement continued. “Our officers have been and will continue to be held to a higher standard of behavior, with the acknowledgement that life is a sacred gift. Our hope now is that justice is provided for the family of George Floyd and peace is restored to this nation.”
The tribal department said protests and civil unrest after Floyd’s death “are not only alarming but reflective of the frustration and division felt by people in this nation. The stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic have created a tinder box of fear and uncertainty, exploding onto urban streets in violence.
“The actions in Minneapolis are not a reflection of the good officers who show up to work every day to do the right thing.”
The Washington State Patrol also has responded to recent protests and growing national concerns over policing strategies, appropriate use of force and impacts of bias in law enforcement.
Patrol Chief John R. Batiste, who is black, expressed outrage over Floyd’s death while in police custody.
“As a father and a grandfather, that could have been me,” he said. “That could have been my child. That could have been my grandchild.”
Koplin said he has a lot of faith in people of the area.
“People here are good people,” he said. “I think we’re going to be good to each other.”
