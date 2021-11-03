OMAK – The Omak Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man who robbed Stampede Mini Market on Riverside Drive the night of Oct. 24.
According to a complaint made to the department, the knife-wielding man demanded cash, hit the cashier in the throat with a bar and left. The incident was reported at 11:40 p.m.
The cashier, who was not identified, did not require medical attention.
Chief Dan Christensen said an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.
“We are actively investigating it and do have some idea of who it might be,” he said.
Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office responded with a K-9 unit to attempt to track the thief, “but with the rain the scent was put to ground, making it difficult to track,” Christensen said.
He said he’s working on getting store video to put out for the public’s help with identification.
The man was described as slender, dressed in black and carrying a knife and a club.
Detective Brien Bowling is investigating the case, with assistance from other officers, Christensen said.
