OMAK – Michael Porter, assistant superintendent in the Omak School District, has been offered the superintendent’s position starting July 1.
After a lengthy interview selection process, the Omak School Board offered Porter the opportunity to succeed Erik Swanson, who is retiring. Porter will take the position pending successful contract negotiations, said a district announcement.
Porter was one of two finalists. Jared Hoadley, assistant superintendent for the Mead School District, also made the final cut.
Porter brings experience with curriculum and instructional staff development as a result of 16 years of classroom experience and 12 years as an administrative leader, said the district.
His core values include improving and maintaining effective communication skills, building relationships, and engaging with the community and staff.
Porter said he is honored to have been selected and is excited to begin working with the outstanding staff and administrative team.
