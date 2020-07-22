OMAK – Dealing with educational issues in the age of COVID-19 isn’t how Michael Porter envisioned his first few weeks as Omak School District superintendent.
Porter was selected by the school board in late February to succeed Erik Swanson at the helm of Okanogan County’s most populous school district. He took the helm July 1, the day after Swanson retired.
The new superintendent previously served as Omak’s assistant superintendent, interim Omak Middle School principal and director of teaching and learning. He has been with the district since 2013 and, before that, worked for the Bridgeport School District from 1994 to 2013 in a variety of roles and as a second grade teacher in Molalla, Ore., from 1992-94.
One of his major goals was to be visible in the community and err on the side of over-communicating with staff and community members.
He’s been working on that in spite of COVID-19. Armed with a face mask and folder for making notes, Porter has been visiting a variety of community members and leaders to learn about how the district is perceived, what community members want from their schools and whether there are concerns that need addressing.
He also convened – albeit remotely – a 55-member community team to address the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Figuring out how to start school is proving to be “a huge challenge,” Porter said. The team has been meeting online via the Zoom platform, with breakouts to smaller groups, and “laying the foundation of what we know” about COVID-19.
“It’s constantly changing,” he said, noting that he’s combed through the 50-plus-page template provided by the state for starting school.
Topics that need addressing include masks, health screening of both students and staff, busing, social distancing, scheduling, whether classes will be in person, online or a combination of both, and what to do if there are COVID-19 cases in the schools.
“I’m not satisfied with what we did this spring,” he said of the statewide closure that was initially for six weeks but ended up being for the remainder of the school year. “Schools all struggled. We didn’t do what we wanted.”
Meanwhile, the Washington Virtual Academy – WAVA for short – has experienced “an explosion of enrollment,” said Porter.
Under the program, youngsters can take online classes at no charge since, with Omak’s sponsorship, it is considered a public school. Children do not need to live in the Omak district to participate.
K12 Inc. contracts with the Omak district for the online program. Porter said elementary enrollment has hit 100 percent-plus, with a waiting list, including an authorization by Omak to expand the elementary staff.
Most of Omak’s state allocation for the online students is passed on to K12. The district retains a percentage for overhead costs, including keeping track of WAVA staff
“I’m concerned about what fall will bring,” he said. “If it’s a hybrid, I hope it’s short term.”
Athletics also is an up-in-the-air topic. Porter said the district is following guidance from the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association which, in turn, is following guidance from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction as state Department of Health.
Porter said he’s stepping back from the district’s efforts to build a new middle school, although he concedes he’s not sure where all the students will be housed. The building is bulging at the seams with students and COVID-related social distancing requirements will make the lack of space even more challenging, he said.
“With the state expecting a $9 billion shortfall in the next three years, I can’t go to the community” and ask voters to approve a bond issue for a new school, he said.
Some of that expected shortfall is already being felt in the schools. The state has advised districts to cut 10 percent from their budgets and may seek deeper cuts, he said.
Omak has a modified education plan in place, with some positions being cut through attrition. A handful of non-teaching staff members will lose their jobs at the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year on Aug. 31.
Despite the COVID-19, space and budget concerns, Porter said he’s optimistic about the coming year and the Omak district.
He praised district staff and the Okanogan County Public Utility District for making temporary Internet hot spots available for students who don’t have Internet at home.
Looking ahead, Porter said he’d like to enhance the district’s career and technical education programs.
