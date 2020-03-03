OMAK – Michael Porter, who was named new Omak School District superintendent last week, says he wants to be visible in the community and err on the side of over-communicating with the staff and community.
Porter, assistant superintendent in the Omak School District, is schedule to take the district’s helm July 1, pending successful contract negotiations.
The board named Porter on Feb. 26 over Mead School District Assistant Superintendent Jared Hoadley after a lengthy interview and selection process. He will succeed Erik Swanson, who is retiring.
Porter said while the interview process was long and challenging, he enjoyed it.
“I get my energy from interacting with people, and I was able to engage with a number of different staff and community members throughout the process,” he said.
Omak, like every district, has challenges to address, he said.
“One opportunity that I see as a superintendent is to develop additional ways to communicate with staff and community,” he said. “I want to ‘over-communicate.’ It is easier to delete information you don’t want than to relentlessly search for something that you need and cannot find.”
He said he plans to increase his visibility in and accessibility to the community. Although he’s attended his own children’s sporting events, concerts and open houses, plus various community events, he wants to attend other events and join civic groups “to foster new relationships.”
Porter brings experience with curriculum and instructional staff development as a result of 16 years of classroom experience and 12 years as an administrative leader, said the district. His core values include improving and maintaining effective communication skills, building relationships, and engaging with the community and staff.
“I am excited to lead alongside the incredible Omak School District administrators, staff, students, parents and community,” he said. “I believe that partnering together we can enhance our strong attributes and advance the Omak School District into an educational leader, not only in the Okanogan Valley, but throughout Washington state.”
Porter said he wants to look for additional ways to enhance the district’s career and technical education programs.
“Omak has been fortunate to have stellar CTE programs, actually winning many state and a few national awards because of the incredible effort of our CTE teachers,” he said.
He said FFA has helped his son, a senior at Omak, grow in maturity and confidence, and he noted House Bill 1599, passed in 2019, provides additional pathways to graduation through CTE programs.
“We will continue to take full advantage of that at Omak High School and look for ways to expand CTE’s reach with our students,” he said.
Porter has been Omak’s assistant superintendent since 2018. He was director of teaching and learning from 2013-2017, when he became interim principal at Omak Middle School.
He has more than 27 years of teaching and educational leadership, according to his resume. He earned his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Oregon in 1991 and his master’s degree in professional development from Heritage College, Toppenish, in 1997. His superintendent certification is from Washington State University in 2017.
Before coming to Omak, Porter was middle school principal in Bridgeport from 2009-2013, elementary principal in Bridgeport from 2009-2012, dean of students at Bridgeport Elementary, 2008-2009; an elementary teacher in Bridgeport from 1994-2008, and a second grade teacher in Molalla, Ore., from 1992-94.
He and fellow educator Amy Porter have been married for almost 32 years. Their two children, Evan, a senior, and Ellie, a freshman, attend Omak High School.
Porter described himself as “an energetic, eternal optimist.”
He said he is passionate in his belief that, through relationships, clear communication, perseverance and a dash of humor, challenges can be overcome. In his spare time, he enjoys playing pickleball, vacationing at the Oregon coast, and spending time with family and friends.
