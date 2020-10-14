RIVERSIDE – An emergency license suspension has been issued for Riverside cannabis producer El Rey de La Kush for allegedly diverting marijuana out of state.
The state Liquor and Cannabis Board issued the suspension last week for the tier 1 producer.
On Sept. 16, the Wenatchee Police Department notified board officers of a case they were investigating involving 4.3 pounds of marijuana that had been shipped from a residence in Wenatchee via United Parcel Service. A search warrant was served at the residence, where approximately 620 pounds of marijuana was discovered.
The marijuana allegedly had board traceability system tags associated with El Rey De La Kush.
The suspect in the case, Brandi Clardy, is affiliated with El Rey De La Kush and is listed on the producer’s the license. El Rey De La Kush licensee Juan Penaloza died in July 2020 and Clardy has been operating the business since his death, according to the Liquor and Cannabis Board.
Clardy allegedly admitted to Wenatchee Police that she removed marijuana from the licensed premises to distribute it out of state.
Based on federal enforcement priorities, the board’s three highest priorities for regulating Washington’s licensed marijuana operation are:
-Preventing the criminal element from entering the system.
-Keeping marijuana out of the hands of minors.
-Preventing diversion of product out of state.
The board alleged marijuana products from El Rey De la Kush were being diverted out of a legal licensed producer/processor to Texas, where marijuana is illegal.
The license will remain suspended for 180 days, during which the board will pursue permanent revocation, the board said.
